BOMBSHELL: FBI Interview With Epstein Victim Also Accused Trump

The FBI did speak to a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who also accused Donald Trump of sexually and violently assaulting her, according to records in the Justice Department’s own Epstein database and discovered by investigative journalist Roger Sollenberger.

The documents indicate the government found her to be a credible accuser. Records elsewhere in the files confirm that a woman with matching biographical details sued Epstein’s estate and won a settlement in 2021.

Remember during the recent Pam Bondi hearing, when congress members kept pounding her about the 302s? Those are documents normally filed after every FBI interview, but this is the only one that has been discovered in the online database. The allegations and FBI interview are huge revelations, showing that the U.S. government was aware of a credible Trump accuser in the Epstein files.

The DOJ included the woman’s allegations in a comprehensive 21-page internal slideshow presentation that also appears in the files.

“[REDACTED] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit,” the presentation says. “In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.” The victim would have been “approximately 13-15 years old when this occurred,” according to the presentation. The alleged assault took place in the early-mid 1980s, and the same woman also claimed to be an Epstein victim.

The second Trump claim on the slide — that Epstein introduced a victim to Trump when she was 14 years old, saying, “This is a good one, right?”, to which Trump agreed — is considered highly credible by the DOJ: That claim, about an incident at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in 1994, came from a key government witness whose testimony at trial helped DOJ prosecutors convict Maxwell, the files reveal.

The day after the FBI 302 was filed, Epstein was found dead in his cell. Just coincidence, right?

