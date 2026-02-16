DHS Demands Social Media Giants Turn Over Names Of ICE Critics

Anything to make the Orange King happy!
Credit: DonkeyHotey via Flickr
By Susie MadrakFebruary 16, 2026

Homeland Security is expanding their web of privacy intrusions to identify Americans who criticized ICE on social media by sending tech companies legal requests for the names, email addresses, telephone numbers and other identifying data behind accounts that track or criticize ICE

Google, Reddit, Discord and Meta have gotten hundreds of administrative subpoenas from DHS, according to four government officials and tech employees privy to the requests. They talked to the NYTimes on the basis of anonymity.

Google, Meta and Reddit complied with some of the requests, officials said. In the subpoenas, the department asked the companies for identifying details of accounts that do not have a real person’s name attached and that have criticized ICE or pointed to the locations of ICE agents.

Basically, they say that reporting where they're rounding people up or CRITICIZING them is a THREAT to thos big armored men with guns.

It's unconstitutional, but by the time the courts knock them down, they will scare the living hell out of people.

⚠️ DHS has flooded social media companies with hundreds of subpoenas in recent months demanding identifying information on accounts that track and criticize ICE.

Gift link:

Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath.bsky.social) 2026-02-14T00:41:20.633Z

DHS subpoenas Social media companies to reveal identities of Americans who criticize ICE. Requested information includes names, email addresses, phone numbers

Angry Donkey News (@angrydonkeynews.bsky.social) 2026-02-14T08:35:58.058Z

🚨 national media needs to CONNECT SOME FREAKING DOTS and frame Donny's attack on social media in #AutoCoup terms. no legitimate democracy has its comms channels controlled by the state.

America is not the fucking Kremlin.

left: ICE "masked engagement" right: DHS subpoenas

Will Pollock 🏳️‍🌈 🫘 turn 🔔 on (@willpollock.com) 2026-02-14T22:10:04.133Z

