Dem Raises Disturbing Questions About What's Going On At Mar-a-Lago

There are countless dark ties Donald J. Trump had with notorious sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but one stands out among all of them: Mar-a-Lago. The darkest aspect of Trump's ties to Epstein centers on Mar-a-Lago serving as a recruiting ground for Epstein's sex trafficking operation, where Ghislaine Maxwell recruited 16-year-old Virginia Giuffre from the spa in 2000.

The spa at Mar-a-Lago sent young female employees to Epstein's nearby mansion for years despite staff warnings about his sexually suggestive behavior. So much has come out about Trump's ties to Epstein that in any other country, the leader would be dragged out of office, but here we are.

California Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" about "the questions we need to ask" about "who was involved in the trafficking of girls and women."

"It wasn't just Ghislaine Maxwell," Garcia said. "Why were there so many women being attacked in places across the country? Whether it was New York, but also Palm Beach."

"You look at Mar-a-Lago," he continued. "Why was Mar-a-Lago a location where women continue to be trafficked from? So these are questions that we need to ask."

"We have questions for President Trump," he said. "And the broader, I think the broader issue here is why wasn't this investigated when these accusations and these stories actually were heard by the FBI years ago. Where was the investigation?"

"Where was the DOJ?" he added. "And this, by the way, is an issue not just in Republican administrations, but also ones led by Democrats. We have to get answers."

Indeed. Epstein claimed in a 2011 email that Trump had spent hours at his house with Virginia Giuffre, and Trump told staff to treat Epstein like a club member even though he wasn't a dues-paying member. Seems sus! Trump's previous claims about Epstein, and his insistence this week that he's been "100% exonerated" after Attorney General Pam Bondi's disastrous testimony, are utter bulllshit. Questions need to be answered.