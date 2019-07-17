Archived NBC Video Shows Trump Partying With Man He 'Never Liked'

Oh, look. NBC has footage of Trump socializing with the sexual predator he claims he never liked.

"In the 90s, Mar-A-Lago was Donald Trump's South Florida party palace, one frequented by Jeffrey Epstein, who is facing charges for sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty. The president says his relationship with Epstein was no different than anyone else in their elite circle," Mika Brzezinski said.

I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I don't think I have spoken to him in 15 years.

"Yet a tape in the NBC archives of a Mar-A-Lago party shows Trump giving Epstein his personal attention before Trump opened the resort as a club, shows the future president surrounded by cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, capturing Trump's fun loving bachelor lifestyle for an appearance on Faith Daniels' NBC talk show."

We're going to get great ratings on your show.

"Trump is surrounded by women as music blares in the background. After a while, Trump goes to greet three new guests, among them, the financier Jeffrey Epstein. more than a decade before his guilty plea on state prostitution charges. Later in the footage, Trump is seen talking to Epstein and another man as women are dancing in front of them. Trump alternates between dancing and pointing out women to Epstein and the other man, and telling Epstein about the cameras. Though exactly what they're saying is difficult to understand, as they discuss the women and their appearances, Trump gestures to one and appears to say to Epstein, 'Look at her back there, she's hot.' And then trump says something else into Epstein's ear that makes him double over with laughter. But as the president says now, he never liked Epstein."

I was not a fan of his, that i can tell you. I was not a fan of his.

"Looks like a big fan of Epstein's," Joe Scarborough observed.