Trump Makes Purple Heart Ceremony All About Him, Of Course

Cadet Bone Spurs just couldn't help himself at a Purple Heart Day ceremony, reminiscing to attendees about the ear owie he got last year during the alleged assassination attempt on his life, which, truly, isn't all that believable considering that everything about the man is fake: his wife coming to the U.S. with an Einstein Visa, his gold-plated Mar-a-Lago estate, where he has exaggerated the value of the property, his NYC penthouse, where he has exaggerated the square footage, his height and weight have been exaggerated, and of course, he wears lifts in his shoes to appear taller. So, I'm not putting on a tin foil hat when I claim that it's possible it was staged.

The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who are wounded or killed in action. Still, Trump said, "It wasn't easy for me, either," before talking about the assassination attempt last year in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump noted that three of the service members attending the event gave him their Purple Hearts after the Butler shooting.

“Last year, after an assassin tried to take my life in Butler, Pennsylvania, Thomas generously mailed me one of his Purple Hearts," President Narcissism said. "Many of the other veterans showed me the same unbelievable gesture of kindness, including three-time Purple Heart recipient John Ford and Gerald Enter Jr., who also came along with us and did us a great, great favor."

“Gerald, John, and Thomas, I want to thank you very much," he added. "What a great honor to get those Purple Hearts. “I guess in a certain way, it wasn’t that easy for me, either, when you think of it. But you went through a lot more than I did, and I appreciate it all very much.”

He is genuinely the cringiest President in history.