Trump Somehow Makes Navalny's Death All About Him

Twice-impeached, four times indicted, former President Donald Trump compared himself to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after his BFF Vladimir Putin had his critic murdered. After playing footsie with Putin for years, Trump remained silent about Navalny's death until now. Trump called it a "sudden death" on Truth Social, even though Putin has been trying to have Navalny killed for years.

That's just Trump buying into Russian propaganda again, though. The penal colony where Navalny was being held told the Opposition Leader's mother that he died from "sudden death syndrome."

It's all about him:

"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump wrote. "It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024."

What do our borders, elections, or courtrooms have to do with his Russian buddy murdering Navalny? Yeah, but sure, there is something wrong with Biden's mental acuity. I can't roll my eyes any harder. I already have an eye twitch now.

This:

Donald Trump refuses to hold Putin responsible for Navalny’s death. That is either because he has long ago been compromised by Putin, or he agrees with what he did and admires it. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 19, 2024

I'll just leave this here:

Trump told Russia to do whatever the hell they want to our U.S. allies. What may seem shocking to many, we’ve always recognized as a constant with him - a compulsion for weakness, appeasement, and surrender to Putin. pic.twitter.com/Uowdrj1t2f — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 19, 2024

UPDATE! Divorce D'Souza agrees with Trump. Quelle surprise!

Trump refuses to get suckered into the cult of Navalny. He knows Biden is a far greater threat to our basic rights and liberties than Putin pic.twitter.com/XT6pIuTOcE — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 19, 2024

But he's in the minority:

Joe Biden and Nikki Haley stand with Navalny.



Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson stand with Putin.



This contrast in its clear simplicity tells us everything. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 19, 2024

Biden called Trump out:

After days of silence, Trump finally responds to Aleksey Navalny’s death by comparing Navalny to himself in deranged social media post pic.twitter.com/obgeL20T46 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 19, 2024

I think tough guy Donald Trump is afraid of Putin.