Trump Somehow Makes Navalny's Death All About Him

Twice-impeached, four times indicted, former President Donald Trump compared himself to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after his BFF Vladimir Putin had his critic murdered. After playing footsie with Putin for years, Trump remained silent about Navalny's death until now. Trump called it a "sudden death" on Truth Social, even though Putin has been trying to have Navalny killed for years.
That's just Trump buying into Russian propaganda again, though. The penal colony where Navalny was being held told the Opposition Leader's mother that he died from "sudden death syndrome."
"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump wrote. "It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024."
What do our borders, elections, or courtrooms have to do with his Russian buddy murdering Navalny? Yeah, but sure, there is something wrong with Biden's mental acuity. I can't roll my eyes any harder. I already have an eye twitch now.
I think tough guy Donald Trump is afraid of Putin.