Putin Finally Kills Alexei Navalny, Prisoner Of Conscience

Navalny allegedly went for a walk -- in -20° weather. Via Reuters, this sad news:

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service said. Navalny, by far Russia's most famous opposition leader, rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class round President Vladimir Putin and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale. He was 47.

Via the Times:

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s longtime chief of staff, says he’s not ready to believe the news about Navalny’s death. “We have no reason to believe state propaganda,” Volkov wrote on the social platform X. “If this is true, then it’s not ‘Navalny died,’ but ‘Putin killed Navalny,’ and only that. But I don’t trust them one penny.” On Russian state television, the host of a political talk show read out the prison service’s statement reporting Navalny’s death. “In any case, the most careful investigation will be done,” the host, Vyacheslav Nikonov, said on air.

Yesterday, Aleksey Navalny spoke in court via video link. He seemed to be in good health and and even joked. https://t.co/iXxwW3MSXM pic.twitter.com/mXDeJuVpPg — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2024

Alexei Nevalny is a HERO, and Putin is the Dictator that killed him.



Rest in peace Alexie 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/JEvdFOMcAk — Frank VDB 🇨🇦 🇳🇱 (@AntiFa2023) February 16, 2024

War Diary Day 722@navalny is dead. He was a true Russian - full of flaws - a great enemy of the Kremlin and I have no doubt that Vladimir Putin had him killed.



RIP My fond and foolish friend. pic.twitter.com/Ffl2Sfjvsk — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) February 16, 2024

‘Felt unwell after a walk’ remarkably like ‘fell off a balcony of a tower block’ when announced by the rotten Russian regime. Very much dual standards 🇷🇺 up in arms when 🇺🇸 wanted to put a defence shield in Poland whilst surreptitiously working on space based weapon themselves. — Geoff Brewer #FBPE #FBR #FBNHS #NAFO (@GeoffBrewer) February 16, 2024