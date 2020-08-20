Putin Critic Aleksei Navalny In Coma After Being Poisoned In Airport

Via CNN, Putin critic Alexei Navalry has been poisoned in an airport:

Moscow (CNN)Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was unconscious and on a ventilator in a Siberian hospital Thursday after falling ill from suspected poisoning, his spokeswoman said. Navalny, 44, started feeling unwell while on a return flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter. The plane later made an urgent landing in Omsk, she added.

He only drank black tea in an airport cafe before takeoff, Yarmysh told Russian radio station Echo of Moscow.

"We assume that Alexey was poisoned with something mixed into the tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid," Yarmysh tweeted.

He was barred from running for 2018 presidential elections, served many stints in jail, been threatened & physically attacked amny times. @Navalny remains the main person capable of mounting a challenge to Putin’s monopoly. And Putin knows it, hence the murder attempt. — Vera Kichanova (@kichanova) August 20, 2020

Wow. Doctors are seriously telling wife of Alexei Navalny, in a coma following likely poisoning, that she can’t see him bc “patient didn’t give permission. https://t.co/l3Oac1pgID — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) August 20, 2020

The attack on Navalny, the Lukashenko call for Russian assistance in Belarus...keep an eye on what happens next. (And note that America's relative silence speaks volumes.) — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 20, 2020

I would hope that none of you are planning to sit out this election, but let me remind you: Putin's on our ballot, too. After all, he's acting as Donald Trump's personal life coach, and if you think he won't embrace these tactics if he wins a second term, think again.