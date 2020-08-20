Politics
Putin Critic Aleksei Navalny In Coma After Being Poisoned In Airport

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner is still on a ventilator and is in "grave" condition.
By Susie Madrak

Via CNN, Putin critic Alexei Navalry has been poisoned in an airport:

Moscow (CNN)Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was unconscious and on a ventilator in a Siberian hospital Thursday after falling ill from suspected poisoning, his spokeswoman said.

Navalny, 44, started feeling unwell while on a return flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter. The plane later made an urgent landing in Omsk, she added.
He only drank black tea in an airport cafe before takeoff, Yarmysh told Russian radio station Echo of Moscow.
"We assume that Alexey was poisoned with something mixed into the tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid," Yarmysh tweeted.

I would hope that none of you are planning to sit out this election, but let me remind you: Putin's on our ballot, too. After all, he's acting as Donald Trump's personal life coach, and if you think he won't embrace these tactics if he wins a second term, think again.

