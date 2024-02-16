Biden Opens A Can Of Whoopa** On GOP For Taking A Two-Week Vacation

Don't hold back now.
By Conover KennardFebruary 16, 2024

Instead of getting Ukraine the financial assistance they so direly need, House Republicans are going on a two-week vacation. And what timing, eh? News broke this morning that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin murdered opposition leader Alexei Navalny. So, Republicans are taking some time off while the man they call 'Sleepy Joe' deals with the situation.

Biden addressed the country over Navalny's death when he was asked about Ukrainian aid. And, as Biden put it, "And it's just reinforcing all of the concern" over the United States being a reliable ally.

"It's about time they step up, don't you think?" Biden said. "Instead of going on a two-week vacation. Two weeks! They're walking away. Two weeks! What are they thinking? My God. This is bizarre."

"And it's just reinforcing all of the concern, and almost, I won't say panic, but real concern about the United States being a reliable ally. This is outrageous!"

Trump recently said that if other countries don't pay NATO dues, then he would encourage Russia to attack them. And now, opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been killed. We know why there aren't many posts from Republicans expressing outrage over the murder.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon