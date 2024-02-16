Biden Opens A Can Of Whoopa** On GOP For Taking A Two-Week Vacation

Instead of getting Ukraine the financial assistance they so direly need, House Republicans are going on a two-week vacation. And what timing, eh? News broke this morning that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin murdered opposition leader Alexei Navalny. So, Republicans are taking some time off while the man they call 'Sleepy Joe' deals with the situation.

Biden addressed the country over Navalny's death when he was asked about Ukrainian aid. And, as Biden put it, "And it's just reinforcing all of the concern" over the United States being a reliable ally.

"It's about time they step up, don't you think?" Biden said. "Instead of going on a two-week vacation. Two weeks! They're walking away. Two weeks! What are they thinking? My God. This is bizarre."

"And it's just reinforcing all of the concern, and almost, I won't say panic, but real concern about the United States being a reliable ally. This is outrageous!"

Trump recently said that if other countries don't pay NATO dues, then he would encourage Russia to attack them. And now, opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been killed. We know why there aren't many posts from Republicans expressing outrage over the murder.