Perpetual Victim Trump: Civil Fraud Indictment 'A Form Of Navalny'

Trump doubled down on his nonsense likening himself to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was likely killed by Putin this week in a Russian penal colony north of the Arctic Circle.

Aside from the fact that Trump has to make absolutely anything and everything all about him, he's also playing a little game where he pretends that he's the persecuted one being unjustly prosecuted, rather than the wannabe Putin who's more than ready to destroy what's left of our democracy in America and to use our justice system to seek revenge on his political enemies if (God forbid) he manages to get back into power.

Trump did a pre-recorded "town hall" with Fox's Laura Ingraham this Tuesday in Greenville, South Carolina, and was asked by Ingraham about Navalny's death, and after once again babbling about how this is all just one big political witch hunt, Trump then conflated what happened to Navalny to his civil fraud case:

During this campaign, a huge amount of your time has been spent in court, in the courtroom, in New York and so forth. Now in this New York civil fraud case, this judge Arthur Engoron ruled against you for almost half a billion dollars plus interest that runs every day. When I first read it was like $87,000 a day. How will you put up that kind of money? Because you have a bond to put up, even if you appeal you got to put up escrow money. That’s– it’s a lot of dough.

Trump replied, “It is a form of Navalny. It is a form of communism or fascism. The guy is a nut job. I have known this for a long time and I’ve said it openly.”

He continued, “No jury, no anything. Letitia James is a horrible attorney general in New York. Campaigned on, ‘I will get Trump, I will get Trump.’ We went through a trial, it turned out we’re totally innocent on everything, and he fined me $355 million plus interest and other things, 355.”

Ron Filipkowski with a couple of the more appropriate responses to this monstrosity on Xitter:

There it is. Trump compares himself to Navalny. He never once uttered his name until tonight. Not when Putin poisoned him when Trump was president, not when he was jailed for no reason. He mentions his name for the first time to compare his poisoning, torture & murder to himself. https://t.co/jPlapakexk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 21, 2024

Of course the HACK who just gave Trump another free infomercial never asked the one obvious question ANY journalist would have asked: Do you believe Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. We can’t get that answer because Trump hides from real journalists now. https://t.co/CrEYB0mxRo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 21, 2024

