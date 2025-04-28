Trump's 100 Day Polls Worst For Any President (Even Nixon!) In 80 Years

With each passing day, Donald Trump's approval ratings sink lower and lower as his chaotic, immoral and illegal actions have resulted in disaster for the country in his first three months of office.

You know it's bad for Demented Donald when the New York Post says he's being battered in the polls and outlines his problems in detail.

For context, eight years ago, that poll pegged Trump with a 42% approval rating. Former President Joe Biden’s approval rating had generally remained above water until August, when it tanked following public backlash to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Other polls also show a downward trajectory. A CBS News/YouGov survey and a separate NBC News poll pegged Trump’s overall approval rating at 45%, while a New York Times/Siena College poll gauged it at 42%. CNN pegged Trump with a 41% approval rating — the lowest at the 100-day marker since at least former President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953. Strikingly, 42% of Americans say they strongly disapprove of Trump’s job performance, NBC News found. Only 26% strongly approve.

In the new Fox News polls, Trump's worst "ratings are on inflation (33% approve, 59% disapprove), followed by tariffs (33%-58%), foreign policy (40%-54%), taxes (38%-53%)"

Trump is underwater over his immigration policy which should scare the MAGA cult since that was a bedrock of his campaign.