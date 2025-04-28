Trump's 100 Day Polls Worst For Any President (Even Nixon!) In 80 Years

Is the entire country now considered the deep state against Trump?
Trump's 100 Day Polls Worst For Any President (Even Nixon!) In 80 Years
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoApril 28, 2025

With each passing day, Donald Trump's approval ratings sink lower and lower as his chaotic, immoral and illegal actions have resulted in disaster for the country in his first three months of office.

You know it's bad for Demented Donald when the New York Post says he's being battered in the polls and outlines his problems in detail.

For context, eight years ago, that poll pegged Trump with a 42% approval rating. Former President Joe Biden’s approval rating had generally remained above water until August, when it tanked following public backlash to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Other polls also show a downward trajectory. A CBS News/YouGov survey and a separate NBC News poll pegged Trump’s overall approval rating at 45%, while a New York Times/Siena College poll gauged it at 42%. CNN pegged Trump with a 41% approval rating — the lowest at the 100-day marker since at least former President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.

Strikingly, 42% of Americans say they strongly disapprove of Trump’s job performance, NBC News found. Only 26% strongly approve.

In the new Fox News polls, Trump's worst "ratings are on inflation (33% approve, 59% disapprove), followed by tariffs (33%-58%), foreign policy (40%-54%), taxes (38%-53%)"

Trump is underwater over his immigration policy which should scare the MAGA cult since that was a bedrock of his campaign.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon