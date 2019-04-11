Lou Dobbs Crows About Trump's 'Soaring' Approval Rating

We laugh at other countries' media outlets who routinely pull this sort of trick on their viewers. That it happens just as frequently on Fox News and in the United States should give one pause.

Source: Washington Post

President Trump on Thursday shared an inaccurate graphic on Twitter that significantly overstated his overall job approval rating in a new poll and falsely suggested it was “soaring.”

The graphic, which appears to have been produced by the Fox Business Network and aired on “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” indicated that Trump’s overall job approval was 55 percent while his approval on handling the economy was 58 percent.

The figure on the economy was correct, but the accurate overall approval figure was 43 percent in the poll cited, which was conducted for the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service.

About 40 minutes after Trump’s tweet, Mo Elleithee, director of the institute at Georgetown, went on Twitter to correct the record.