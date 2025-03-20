Transportation Sec Duffy Pretends Defunding NYC Subways Makes Them Safer

As New York Magazine explained, former Fox News host and current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has threatened to withhold federal funds from the MTA unless it explains its crime-reduction plans by March 31. However, “Much of the information that Duffy is requesting is already publicly available through the NYPD… as well as through the MTA,” New York noted.

Oh.

Also, “Recent statistics don’t appear to support Duffy’s contention of a transit system out of control. Earlier this month, the NYPD reported a 15 percent decrease in subway crime in February compared to the previous year. That figure follows a reported steep 36.4 percent drop in January,” New York reported.

Instead of telling their viewers the truth, Fox & Friends helped further the propaganda lies coming from Dear Leader and their former colleague.

“Secretary, New York City, where we're at right now, used to be the envy of the world, but crime is out of control, and a lot of it is on the subways,” Cohost Lawrence Jones misled.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade piled on the BS: “At least give us the stats!” he said.

It was a nice opening for Duffy to spew more baloney without any pesky fact-checking. While he was at it, Duffy suggested New York City deserved the punishment for spending money feeding and housing migrants. Instead of letting them starve or freeze to death, I guess.

“It’s dangerous, it's dirty,” Duffy said about the subway system, “and the city has spent billions of dollars on migrants, whether housing and feeding them, and they can spend millions of dollars to clean up your subway.”

“We give millions of dollars a year to the New York subway, and part of the requirement is they keep it safe,” Duffy added. “And so what we're going to do is say, ‘Listen, if you can't keep your subway safe, if people can't go to the subway and not be afraid of being stabbed or thrown in front of tracks or burnt, and we can't consider the subway a subway and not a homeless shelter, we're going to pull your money.’”

“If they don't get on board to change their ways, we're pulling cash,” Duffy declared. “Just good government would dictate that we have clean, safe subways. They should want that.”

Then Duffy – who has probably never driven into Manhattan during rush hour or had to hunt for an affordable parking spot - suggested that subways are some kind of woke plot to keep cars out of Manhattan. “They don't want you to drive your car. They want you to take a train,” he said accusingly. “But if you’re gonna take a train, make the train safe, make it clean. But if you won't do that, we're going to pull money and give you the incentive to make that happen.”

Duffy went on to cite statistics showing crime and assault are up on New York subways – unquestioned by any of the four Trump Friends playing news hosts on TV.

If Trump and Duffy really cared about making subways safer and cleaner, they would be working with New York City to try to help find ways to make that happen. Pulling funding will make it harder for the city to find the resources to improve mass transit. This threat is about nothing more than punishing New York and making life harder for Americans, like just about everything else Unelected President Musk, Puppet Trump and their band of unqualified cabinet secretaries are up to.