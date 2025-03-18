The Memo That Makes It So Much Harder To Get Social Security

An internal Social Security Administration memo, authored by acting Deputy SSA Commissioner Doris Diaz, was sent on March 13 and details proposed changes to the claims process that would debilitate the agency, cause significant processing delays, and prevent many Americans from applying for or receiving benefits. Via Judd Legum's Popular Information:

The memo ... purports to be motivated by a desire to mitigate "fraud risks." [...] The biggest change contemplated by Diaz's memo is to require "internet identity proofing" for "benefit claims… made over the phone." When an SSA customer is "unable to utilize the internet ID proofing, customers will be required to visit a field office to provide in-person identity documentation." [...] Because the SSA serves a large population that is either older or physically disabled, many cannot access the internet. Under the new system, this would force these populations to visit an office to have their claim processed. The Diaz memo estimates it would require 75,000 to 85,000 in-person visitors per week to SSA's offices to implement the policy. SSA offices do not currently have the resources to handle an influx of in-person appointments of this size. In 2023, the most recent data available, there were about 119,128 daily visits, on average, to SSA offices. Eight-five thousand more week visits would be a 14% increase. SSA offices no longer accept walk-ins and the wait time for an appointment, even before these changes, averaged over a month. The memo anticipates creating a huge surge in demand for in-person appointments as the SSA slashes staff and closes offices. Acting SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek has announced that he will terminate 7,000 workers, about 12% of the workforce. Meanwhile, dozens of SSA offices are being shuttered. Some people need to travel more than 100 miles to get to the nearest location. As the SSA limits services that could be provided over the phone, it is ending in-person services at some offices, converting them to phone-only.

The difference between government and running government like a business is, government employees want to help you. Looks like those days are gone for now:

On March 12, the day before the Diaz memo was sent, the Washington Post reported that the SSA was considering a proposal to "end telephone service for claims processing." That move, the paper reported, "would disrupt Social Security’s internal operations and threaten its ability to serve the public, current and former officials warned." In response to the Washington Post's article, the SSA issued a press release saying that "reports in the media that Social Security plans to eliminate telephone services are inaccurate." Rather, the press release said, phone service would only be eliminated in cases where beneficiaries need to change their banking information. The March 13 Diaz memo appears to be a way of implementing the original policy without technically ending telephone service for claims processing. Under the system described in the memo, customers can still use the phone to submit an application for a claim. The claim, however, would be considered "unverified" until an ID was verified through the internet or in person. The SSA source believes the Diaz memo "is DOGE’s workaround." The agency can technically claim that Americans can still make claims over the phone. But the fine print of the new policy means these claims will never be approved without using the internet or making an in-person visit.

Now, I would never dox Ms. Diaz. I feel sorry for her! She is a career Social Security staffer and is between a rock and a hard place as the new SSA administrator has probably ordered her to come up with new layers of "security" for applicants, including something called "internet proofing." It seems to be designed to discourage senior citizens, since so many of them are not proficient online.

But it took me all of five minutes for this senior citizen to come up with her cell phone and landline. I would not be surprised if desperate people who are having trouble with their application don't also figure this out and call her for help.

But Leland Dudek, the mid-level staffer who fell over all over himself to pass confidential info to DOGE, was put on leave, and then was elevated by Trump to head the agency he betrayed? Yeah, fuck that guy. Here's his work number, call him with any problems getting your check.