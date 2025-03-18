Rick Scott Threatens War With Iran

Senator Rick Scott of Florida proposed an all-out assault on Iran's economy and country, intimating that the US should start a war in the Middle East.

On Fox Business earlier today, Maria Bartiromo highlighted the segment by discussing Israel's late night bombing raid on Gaza, breaking the cease-fire agreement. Instead of discussing the assault, the MAGA Queen's first question was about Iran.

" What do you want the United States to handle Iran?" Bartiromo asked. "Well, they're our enemy," Scott replied. "Rhe government of Iran has decided to be our enemy."

SCOTT: So if we don't destroy their opportunity to create a nuclear weapon, we're foolish. We're foolish if we want any chance of survival long-term in the world. If they get a nuclear weapon, first they'll use it against Israel, then they'll use it against America. That's what's going to happen. And these proxies, the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, I mean, it's Iran. Iran's doing this. So the world needs to wake up. One, we've got to do our part, Israel's got to do their part, but Europe's got to do their part. Every democracy in the world has got to say stop doing business with Iran. The only way we can do it is hopefully we have to destroy their economy. It's horrible for the Iranian people, but it's the only way to prevent them from having a nuclear weapon. And maybe we're going to have to go in, or Israel's going to have to go in and destroy their ability to create a nuclear weapon, because they cannot have a nuclear weapon. So thank God Trump's there. Thank God Marco Rubio's around, Mike Waltz, all these guys that are going to do everything they can to hold Iran accountable. The world has to hold them accountable for what they're doing.

Glorifying demented Donald is at the forefront of the MAGA cult, no matter what he says or does. Donald Trump and his propaganda experts have claimed that he is "a man of peace" and "the world is at peace" whenever he was in office.

Here, they are now proclaiming it's a good idea to flat-out attack Iran.

The Idiot Trump has constantly put forth the idea that if Ukraine doesn't surrender to Russia, they could start World War III. If any single event could start a world war it would be the US attacking Iran.