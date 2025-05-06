Judge Forces NC To Certify Election; GOP Loser Still Lost

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Monday ordered the North Carolina elections board to certify results showing Democrat Allison Riggs as the winner of the state Supreme Court race against Republican Jefferson Griffin, the latter of whom couldn't take the L, and graciously allow the winner to be seated.

Griffin challenged 60,273 legal North Carolina voters—registered voters who showed ID to early vote in the November 2024 election, including military members serving overseas. Griffin has been at this for nearly six months now, and it could possibly come to an end, finally, unless Griffin appeals the ruling. There have already been two recounts in the close election that Riggs won by just 734 votes over Griffin.

Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers ruled that Jefferson Griffin, a judge on the state Court of Appeals, cannot “change the rules of the game after it had been played.”

"You establish the rules before the game. You don’t change them after the game is done," Myers wrote in a 68-page order. "Permitting parties to ‘upend the set rules’ of an election after the election has taken place can only produce ‘confusion and turmoil'" that "'threatens to undermine public confidence in the federal courts, state agencies, and the elections themselves,'" he wrote.

However, the judge delayed his decisions for seven days to give Griffin time to appeal the ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Riggs responded to the decision.

Read my statement on today's victory for North Carolina voters. Today, we won. — Justice Allison Riggs (@allisonjriggs.bsky.social) 2025-05-06T00:28:44.981Z

According to Politico, Griffin’s legal team was reviewing Myers’ order Monday night and evaluating the next steps.

In a testimonial on The Griffin List, where you can check to see if your vote was tossed out, it reads:

"I registered to vote in 2020. I voted in person in 2020 and 2024. Why would my vote be challenged? As a 20-year military veteran, I am outraged that the rights I fought to protect are being challenged now."

Indeed.

N.C. Governor Josh Stein weighed in:

A federal district court just ordered the certification of the NC Supreme Court election, reaffirming what we already knew — Allison Riggs won. You can’t change the rules of an election after it has occurred.



Jefferson Griffin needs to concede and end this travesty. — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) May 5, 2025

Griffin is the biggest loser that ever lost in N.C. What a disgrace. I love my adopted state, but the GOP here will do anything to cling to power.