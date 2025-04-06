GOP Is Dangerously Close To Stealing A NC Supreme Court Election

Jefferson Griffin narrowly lost North Carolina's Supreme Court race against Allison Riggs, and even though there have already been two recounts favoring the Democrat, Republicans aren't giving up. If you live in N.C. like I do, check the Griffin List here to see if you're one of the 65,000 voters Republicans want to disenfranchise.

A North Carolina appeals court sided Friday with the trailing Republican candidate in a close state Supreme Court election, a ruling that could flip the result of the nation’s only 2024 race that is still undecided, CNN reports.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the intermediate-level Court of Appeals ruled that ballots — likely tens of thousands of them — were wrongly allowed in the tally, and it gave some of those voters about three weeks to provide additional information or see the ballots get removed. The disputed ballots are believed to favor Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs, who, after two recounts, held a 734-vote lead over Republican Jefferson Griffin in their race, which saw over 5.5 million ballots cast.

The panel of judges consisted of two Republicans siding with Griffin and one Democrat backing Riggs.

House Democratic leader Robert Reives said in a statement that “The North Carolina Republican Party is one step closer to stealing an election in broad daylight.” He's not wrong. The votes Griffin and Republicans are trying to throw out are from Democratic-leaning counties. If you live there, don't just check the list for your name -- look for friends and family.

Voters have only 15 days to cure their voter registrations. That's not much time. Allison Riggs's parents were among those that Griffin wanted to toss out. You can't make this shit up.

Riggs is the Democratic incumbent in the race for a state Supreme Court seat. After she narrowly won the race, her Republican opponent, Judge Jefferson Griffin, challenged tens of thousands of votes. www.democracydocket.com/analysis/all... — Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T13:00:08.856Z

We spoke with North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs after a state court ruling put 65k ballots in her race at risk. Along with promising to appeal the ruling, Justice Riggs described how this is "a fight for the very soul of democracy." Watch the full interview: youtu.be/8HfXI4d1byk — Democracy Docket (@democracydocket.com) 2025-04-05T13:54:50.215Z