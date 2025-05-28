DoJ Files Anti-Voting Rights Lawsuit In North Carolina

They're citing the same arguments used by Jefferson Griffin in his unsuccessful North Carolina Supreme Court candidacy.
By Susie MadrakMay 28, 2025

The DoJ, which not so long ago protected our voting rights, filed a lawsuit yesterday against North Carolina election officials targeting the registration records of potentially hundreds of thousands of registered voters in the state -- in other words, the exact claims repeatedly used unsuccessfully by losing NC state supreme court candidate Jefferson Griffin. Via CNN:

The new lawsuit alleges the North Carolina State Board of Elections violated the Help America Vote Act by failing to collect and record voters’ driver’s license numbers or the last four digits of their Social Security numbers. It pivots off of an argument made by a GOP state Supreme Court candidate who tried unsuccessfully to overturn his defeat to a Democratic incumbent.

The Trump administration is asking for a court order that would require election officials to contact the registered voters in North Carolina who, according to the lawsuit, lack that information in their registration records. The lawsuit says a “significant number” of registered voters lack the information, and it references an earlier administrative complaint with the board that estimated the number to be more than 200,000 registered voters.

Reminder: These voters were in compliance with EXISTING LAW when they registered.

Trump DOJ sues North Carolina over election claims similar to Jefferson Griffin lawsuit

This is clearly in retaliation to Jefferson Griffin's defeat in the Supreme Court race.
#ncpol

Melanie Scheller (@melaniescheller.com) 2025-05-28T00:41:58.371Z

