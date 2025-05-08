Jefferson Griffin Finally Concedes NC Court Race He Lost Six Months Ago

He's a little slow, huh?
By Conover KennardMay 8, 2025

Democracy was gasping for air in North Carolina as Republicans tried to steal a state Supreme Court seat, but now, it's over. Republican Jefferson Griffin finally conceded the North Carolina Supreme Court race Wednesday to Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs after six months and two recounts. Griffin challenged 60,273 legal North Carolina voters—registered voters who showed ID to early vote in the November 2024 election, including military members serving overseas. Still, a Trump-appointed Judge wasn't having it.

Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers ruled that Griffin, a judge on the state Court of Appeals, cannot “change the rules of the game after it had been played.”

Griffin wasn't happy with the ruling, but he conceded.

“While I do not fully agree with the District Court’s analysis, I respect the court’s holding — just as I have respected every judicial tribunal that has heard this case,” Griffin said in a statement Wednesday morning. “I will not appeal the court’s decision.”

Riggs said in a statement on social media: "After millions of dollars spent, more than 68,000 voters at risk of losing their votes, thousands of volunteers mobilized, hundreds of legal documents filed, and immeasurable damage done to our democracy, I’m glad the will of the voters was finally heard, six months and two days after Election Day."

Today, more than six months after voters elected me to keep my seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court, my opponent conceded the election. Read my statement here.

Justice Allison Riggs (@allisonjriggs.bsky.social) 2025-05-07T15:32:56.741Z

Griffin filed hundreds of legal challenges, backed by the North Carolina Republican Party, in all of the Tar Heel state's 100 counties, alleging that more than 65,000 people had voted illegally, and that, of course, wasn't true. Riggs held firm and didn't back down. This is a big fucking deal.

