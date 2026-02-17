Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Civil Rights Figure, Dead At 84

Long known for his activism and political influence, Jackson spent his life dedicated to pursuing civil rights for disenfranchised groups both in the United States and abroad.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 17, 2026

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the famed civil rights leader who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and later ran for president, has died, his family says. He was 84.

Jackson was hospitalized for observation in November, and doctors said he'd been diagnosed with a degenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy. He revealed in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which affects the nervous system and slowly restricts movement and daily activities. Jackson called it a "physical challenge," but he refused to let it prevent him from continuing his civil rights advocacy. His father, Noah Lewis Robinson Sr., also had Parkinson's and died of the disease in 1997 at the age of 88.

Long known for his activism and political influence, Jackson spent his life dedicated to pursuing civil rights for disenfranchised groups both in the United States and abroad.

Jackson's "unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless ... leaving an indelible mark on history," his family said.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," the family said. "We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by."

He was with with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 when he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

and i wrote this a decade ago about jackson as the model response to trump-style politics www.slate.com/articles/new...

jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) 2026-02-17T13:36:30.464Z

Rest in peace and power, Jesse Jackson.

Gift link:

Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath.bsky.social) 2026-02-17T11:40:35.898Z

Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and founder of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, has spent the last 60 years of his life in front of cameras advocating for social justice.

As the world mourns his passing, here’s a look at Jackson’s remarkable life.

Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune.com) 2026-02-17T11:45:46.412Z

As of this morning, only one of the men who was standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel that fateful evening is still living.

Since Brother Jesse passed at 84 this morning.

Ida B Wells' Winchester Rifle (@dytsras.bsky.social) 2026-02-17T12:11:41.851Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon