'Eternal Shame': MAGA Celeb Slams Jesse Jackson In Wild 'White Slavery' Rant

MAGA influencer Benny Johnson reacted to the death of Jesse Jackson by linking the civil rights leader to "mass white slavery" and white "genocide" in a wild and evidence devoid rant.

During a Tuesday broadcast, Johnson said he had been "triggered" by Jackson's death.

"They realized that too many people were too happy in America," he said of Jackson and other civil rights leaders. "Even the poor people, the downtrodden people, like even they're like chilling out. They're having a great, great time."

"They had to find something else," he continued. "The color of your skin. So they went like, I mean, you know, they went full ret--d, and they're like, hey, how about we break it down to like skin color?"

According to Johnson, Jackson was behind a plot to give Black people "special privileges."

"We'll piss off all the classes. We'll piss off every race. We'll pit every race against each other. And Jesse Jackson was part of that. So is Al Sharpton, Barack Obama," he said. "The end result of the race Marxism ideology is to do exactly what the Marxists have always done, which is to create second-class citizens. They want to create a new genocide. They want that genocide to be of white people. They openly talk about it. They want white people to be subservient slaves to them."

"Wouldn't be the first time there was mass white slavery," he added. "And that's what they want. Ultimately, their communist revolution will come through race antagonism to the point of white people being second-class citizens. Does that sound crazy to you?"

"And Jesse Jackson, to his eternal shame, was absolutely part of that dehumanization."