A Crazy Guy's Unleashing A Wild Rant Onstage, And He Probably Needs Help

Quick question: Who is worse, Donald Trump or his supporters who cheer on his insane rantings? Another question: Is it some shared psychosis we're witnessing? While speaking to a very MAGA crowd in South Carolina, Trump said he would encourage Russia to attack our NATO allies if they were delinquent with their fees, and that should disqualify anyone from running. However, his crowd of lint-licking, fire-breathing supporters cheered him on while normal people were wondering what in the fuck is wrong with him?

"They asked me that question," he said about a presumably tall guy with tears in their eyes. "One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said well, sir, If we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?"



This, sir, story never happened, by the way.

"I said you didn't pay; you're delinquent," he continued. "He said yes, let's say that happened."

"No, I would not protect you In fact, I would encourage them (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want," he added.

That's cute coming from Mr. Bankruptcy. Earlier, Mr. Big Brain said about his rival Nikki Haley:

Where's her husband? Oh, he's away. He's away! What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He's gone.

Where is his wife? Where is Melania? Where is she? She's gone.

Trump says he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies: I said I would not protect our NATO allies. In fact, I would encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they want pic.twitter.com/ak1a3Mtwzq — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 10, 2024

His entire campaign event was bonkers. I didn't think he could sound any more insane than he did last night, but here we are. He's making us look weak to the rest of the world. Which brings me to another question for his supporters: Does your idea of an alpha man usually renege on deals while whining like a little bitch? We needed NATO when we were attacked on 9/11, and we might need them again. Also, Trump doesn't know how NATO works. He had the job for four long years, and he still doesn't get it. Adding to that, Europe is paying more than the U.S. to assist Ukraine now.