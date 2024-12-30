Trump Border Czar Tom Homan: Put U.S. Kids Born To Migrants In Halfway Houses

Power-drunk Trump Border Czar Tom Homan claimed he can legally detain undocumented worker's babies born in the U.S. by putting them in halfway houses.

Are these babies drug addicts?

See, halfway houses sounds better than detainment centers or prisons.

Last Thursday, General Zod told NewsNation that the Trump administration is considering putting US-born children of migrants into halfway houses as a form of shelter instead of what it actually is, imprisonment.

HOMAN: As far as U.S. children, that's going to be a difficult situation because we're not going to detain U.S. citizen children, which means, you know, they're going to be put in a halfway house or they're going to stay at home and wait for the officers to get the travel arrangements and come back and get their family. You know, the best thing to do is for family to self-deport themselves, because that makes it easier for the family. They can get their arrangements all together, and they can leave on their own behalf.

Homan admits he can't legally do anything to children born in this country to undocumented people so he's trying to circumvent the Constitution by rounding them up in halfway houses.

Detention centers are already high on Zod's list of things to do.

“Here’s the issue,” Homan said in a wide-ranging interview that included some of his most extensive comments to date on Trump’s plans for mass deportations. “You knew you were in the country illegally and chose to have a child. So you put your family in that position.”

I wonder if he thinks that way about H1B visa recipients who let their visas run out and have a zillion children?

Welcome to the "Deportation Sh*t Show," a new mockumentary created by none other than Mark Burnett.