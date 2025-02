What did the racist shithead do this week to make his white nationalist army happy?

This.

West Point leadership just disbanded and banned all clubs and organizations related to women, communities of color, and LGBTQ people — on orders from Trump. Cadets are also not authorized to take part in informal activities related to these clubs on campus. — Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T06:53:32.687Z

(Click the letter for larger.). He's a racist shithead.

And in case you didn't think it was about white supremacy, President Racist Shithead didn't ban POLISH clubs.

"the West Point Polish Club (also known as the Kosciuszko Squadron), which described itself as “an association of cadets who explore and enjoy Polish culture, history, and language,” were not singled out for disbandment." time.com/7212911/west... — Hudson Valley Dad (@hudsonvalleydad.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T13:42:46.161Z

Racist shithead.