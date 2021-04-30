Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Biden Says America Isn't Racist, But We Know Who Is

Biden doesn't have to say that White Nationalism is a Republican GOTV strategy. They're proving it every day.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

President Biden joined The Today Show this morning and when asked to comment on if American is racist, Biden said no, the America is not racist.

Then he went on to discuss the African-American struggle.

Biden said that after slavery and Jim Crow laws the African-American community has been left behind.

And there was more. "I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the eight ball in terms of education and health, in terms of opportunity, I don’t think America is racist, I think the overhang from all of the Jim Crow, and before that slavery, has had a cost, and we have to deal with it.”

Since President Obama was elected, the GOP has embraced their white nationalist base and allowed them to become an overt voice in their party. White Nationalism is their GOTV strategy.

The odious Birtherism meme against Obama was generated by these racists and adopted by Trump.

Then under the TraitorTrump administration, they've increased their membership increase to astounding levels. We hear the usual guffaws from conservatives when they are called racists, and use Black conservatives as a cuckold against those claims, but that hasn't clouded the facts of their actions.

GOP efforts to purge voter rolls and voting apparatuses from minority communities and now the sweeping changes many Republican state legislators are passing now to make voting harder is all the proof we need.

Fox News is embracing white nationalism and spearheading that move is neo-Nazi's favorite talk show host, Tucker Carlson and his white power hour.

Down With Tyranny writes, America May Not Be A Racist Country, But The GOP Is Certainly A Racist Party.

I mean, "the good parts of slavery" guy could only come from ONE political party. Really.

2 days ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team