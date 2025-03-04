RSBN Host Wants Trump To Be President Of The World

RSBN host Matthew Alvarez daydreamed on-air that he wished Donald Trump was president of the entire world.

In 2023, Alvarez prayed for the January 6th insurrectionists that attacked the US Capitol.

This is how cult members act when talking about their cult leader.

Trump has done nothing to help this country, neighboring countries, and our allies except to infuriate and belittle them while attaching ridiculous tariffs on their products. He has attacked the Ukrainian president in service of the murderer Vladimir Putin when Zelenskyy questioned him.

Elon Musk's grift called DOGE has found nothing while lying about it incessantly and illegally trying to take over sensitive government computers, firing feeral workers and accessing the private data of our citizenry.

LEVELL: That's what President Trump ran on, and that's what he's trying to inspire to push towards the American people to get back to the people's business and not the pay to play. Alvarez: And to your point, Bruce, all of the terrible things going on within the departments that have been happening, all the corruption that we've seen with Doge uncovering things and just on and on and on. So we're seeing the leadership get cleaned out, you know, Kash Patel at the top of the FBI. It's great to see that. We're seeing all these departments do that, but it seems that the world has that as well. You know, some of these leaders, that corruption, I wish they could be cleaned out too in the sense of, you know, voted out, but it's obviously a different situation. And I know President Trump is the president of this nation, but man, it would be great if he was the president of the entire world. And I'm just saying, figuratively speaking, because of the amount of corruption that's happening out there.

To keep the MAGA con job alive, right-wing media personas must act and say moronic and untrue things about the tie dyed Trump to service his raptured evangelical base.