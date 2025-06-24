Rudy Giuliani Wants Democrats Tried For Treason

Any opposition to Trump's insane actions cannot be tolerated in the MAGA cult.
By John AmatoJune 24, 2025

Disgraced former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that Democrats should be tried for treason for opposing or criticizing Trump' bombing raid on Iran. (As far as I know, Rudy hasn't been paid for his "legal services" to Trump in the last election, so assume he's sucking up to Dear Leader.)

In Rudy's demented mind there is only one political party and everyone else either conforms or must be lined up and shot.

GIULIANI: I find what the Democrats are doing, they want an impeachment, they should be tried for treason. American military personnel are, right now, in harm's way, coming back from that strike. And they're in harm's way all over the Middle East, and they're condemning the president.

HOST: Right. You're referring to Congresswoman...She's chasing action ... against the country

GIULIANI: .... wants to annihilate us.

HOST Right.

GIULIANI: I mean, how much justification do you need for this? They've wanted to annihilate us for 40 years.

HOST: Right. You're referring to Congresswoman AOC, who's now calling for President Trump's impeachment.

Rudy has been ostracized so much that his only outlets to spread propaganda are Newsmax and Steve Bannon's podcast network. All major networks have kicked him to the curb.

No dissension allowed is Rudy's motto now. Everyone fall in goosestep with the leader.

If anyone needs to be tried for treason it's Rudy.

