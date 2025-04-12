Harris Faulkner: AOC And Bernie Rallygoers Don't Vote

Fox News host Harris Faulkner tried to downplay the energy behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders who are drawing massive crowds in many states to protest Trump and his billionaire buddies.

Huge turnouts in Colorado and Arizona had Faulkner reeling, so she did what she always does, lie for the MAGA cult.

The segment opened with Gianno Caldwell blasting the Democratic party for its low approval rating.

FAULKNER: Yeah, you know what? I'm just confused though because I was in Arizona at home when AOC and and the big group of Democrats who've gone far left to travel with her - or at least a group, I don't know how big it was, they were at Arizona State University and the big question was well who's going to these rallies? I mean, that's a pretty conservative area and she was still getting people to come out. I mean, I like curiosity as much as the next girl, but that's again - maybe not people who would vote --- so Doug do you even feel like voices like yours that are more moderate or even being heard?

How the Fox News host came up with the idea that the thousands of people that turned up in different states to support AOC and Bernie aren't voters is outrageous.

Fox News tries to paint America as if 90% of the country is enthralled with Trump, which is a lie.

Trump won a narrow majority and with his callous, narcissistic and destructive actions is easy to see the people will turn out to hear this message.

Doug Schoen has become a useful idiot for Fox News.