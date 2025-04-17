Nazi Gorka Is Really Really Good At Projection

This guy was giving me bad flashbacks to the bullshit we went through with the Bush administration, only worse. Welcome to the thought-police.

Here's Sebastian Gorka on Rob Schmitt's show on Newxmax this Tuesday, basically accusing anyone who is unhappy with what's happened to Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia of aiding and abetting terrorism.

SCHMITT: All right, Sebastian Gorka is a senior director for counterterrorism at the White House, and this is a terrorist subject because these gang members have been labeled as terrorists in this country, and good to have you back, sir.

The White House now saying Abrego Garcia is a human trafficker. That's what we learned today from the White House press briefing, and again, a judge ruled six years ago that he couldn't be deported from this country, because he was a gang member and that judge had fears that he would be targeted by rival gangs in El Salvador.

Doesn't that just solve the question right there in itself?

GORKA: Yeah well, the question is solved, Rob. Good evening... at so many levels. Number one, this individual is a foreign national who came here illegally. So that's your first two strikes.

Then we find out he's a member of an organization that we recently designated as a Foreign terrorist organizations. So three strikes and you're out, and it's quite telling that we have Democrats on Capitol Hill, not just the lunatics who are torching Tesla dealerships in acts of terrorism themselves, saying, "Oh my gosh, the rights of this individual."

You mean the terrorist who came here illegally? And that individual who said I can't go home because one gang that I'm not a member of wants to kill me because I am a member of another gang.

Seriously, Rob, if you read this in a fictional novel ten years ago, you'd say absolutely absurd. This is where we are today.

President Trump, Stephen Miller, Kirsty Christie Noem, Tom Holman are trying to keep us safe, but the other side of the aisle is on the side of the terrorists.

SCHMITT: And just how how comical it is that again, we've... they dumped all of this into this country. Millions and millions of people were dumped into this country intentionally. It was flagrant. It was treasonous, and and now you have the same party that did this to us are sitting back and watching as the White House tries to go through this almost impossible process of deporting millions of people.

And they're trying to find any problem they can that they can jump on, you know, to vilify the White House as they try to do the almost impossible mandate that was given to them by the American people. How do you figure out how to deport 15 million people that were invited in by the last president?

GORKA: I came up with this over a year ago when I had my show on Newsmax Rob and I realized that the taxonomy of politics in America is dead. It's not left and right. It's not even Republican or Democrat. There's one line that divides us.

Do you love America or do you hate America?

It's really quite that simple, and we have people who love America like the president, like his cabinet, like the directors of his agencies, who want to protect Americans and then there is the other side that is on the side of the cartel members, on the side of the illegal aliens, on the side of the terrorists.

And you have to ask yourself, are they technically aiding and abetting them? Because aiding and abetting criminals and terrorists is a crime in federal statute, Rob.

SCHMITT: Yeah, and, and that's, that's what Homan alluded to earlier today. We're going to talk about that in just a second.