Wisconsin Man Asks The Orange Felon For Help Being A Bigot

Spencer Whimper, er, Wimmer, used to work for Generac, a Wisconsin-based company that makes generators. However, Whimper Wimmer was fired because he refused to address an employee by their preferred name and pronouns. He said that common courtesy and respect for other people went against his religion, which is apparently the Church of Bigotry.

So now, with the help of the misnamed Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (WILL), a Bradley Foundation subsidiary, Whimper Wimmer is suing Generac. Furthermore, he is pleading for The Orange Felon to intervene in this matter:

Spencer Wimmer, who was terminated by the generator company Generac after what he calls five years of exemplary service, is represented by the right-wing advocacy group Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. "While the Trump administration has moved to roll back DEI and gender ideology workplace requirements, Wimmer, a devout Christian, argues that private citizens are still experiencing workplace discrimination tied to such policies," said the report. His complaint, filed to Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, comes as "he said he hopes President Donald Trump will do something about it."

It sounds more likely that this chucklehead is either being played as a pawn in the right wing's agenda to promote Christofascism or he's simply hoping for his 15 minutes of fame to cash in on like Killer Kyle Rittenhouse did.

If the gentle reader clicks through to the Fox report, you get to the part that makes this whole thing look more like a stunt than anything else:

He explained that he had prior experience working with transgender people and even had a good working relationship with one of his colleagues who was transgender. However, after Wimmer had to clarify with HR that he could not in good conscience use his transgender colleagues' preferred pronouns, he was reprimanded for "unprofessional" conduct.

Ah, the good old "I can't be a bigot - some of my fave coworkers are trans" line. Someone just needs to ask Whimper Wimmer if he addressed this trans coworker by his preferred name and pronouns. If the answer is yes, well, it's OK for him to do it with others. If he says no, well, their working relationship probably wasn't so great, especially in the eyes of his coworker.

Perhaps Wimmer should change his name to Whimper. It sure would be more appropriate and fitting.