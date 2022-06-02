Rep. Ronny Jackson Isn't Taking Gay Pride Month Very Well

Sometimes I think that someone (cough) has something on former Trump White House doctor turned Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson. He's tried to cast President Biden's mental acuity into speculation; however, he tried to tout the twice-impeached one-term president’s health as Herculean. So, he really doesn't have any credibility. He's a good sycophant, though. Give Ronny a cookie, thanks!

In 2018, Jackson gushed over Trump’s health during a briefing before the White House press corps, bragging about the now-former president’s “good genes,” and how he did “exceedingly well” on his cognitive test and remarked on his “excellent” cardiac health. “I told the President that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old,” Jackson bizarrely told reporters at the time.

Jackson takes to Twitter a lot, like his former boss, to air his grievances. He doesn't understand why Trump, who never seemed to want the job, isn't the president, even though Joe Biden wanted the position for years.

Another thing Trumpers don't get is Pride Month, and that began yesterday. Pride Month is supposed to commemorate the Stonewall riots. Someone like Jackson, or former President Bloaty McBathshit would never understand that kind discrimination. Back then, being gay was illegal in almost every state.

In 1969, even though raids on gay bars were common, the LGBTQ community took a stand.

I could go on for ages about the Stonewall Riots, but you get the drift. It's unfortunate that Jackson doesn't, though.

On Twitter, the U.S. Marines honored Pride Month, and I guess, Jackson can't comprehend that some of the Marines are gay, trans, or bisexual, so he called them "woke." And woke is the opposite of asleep, so I don't get the problem.

I’m sure the tyrants in China, Russia, and Iran are TERRIFIED after reading this post… Americans are SICK of this woke crap. The job of our military is to WIN WARS - that’s IT! https://t.co/nYaP1JCjSs — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 1, 2022

Obviously, there was a reaction on Twitter after Dr. Quacky McQuackerson's tweet.

Imagine someone in the navy telling a marine what they're supposed to do lol. — Greg (@gregmk12) June 1, 2022

What the fuck do you know about fighting, you soused bootlicker?



Stay in your inebriated lane. https://t.co/4PWsJYPzgg — Rep Richard Dangler (@RFartknocker) June 1, 2022

I guarantee you the military fights, wins and is as effective as ever. if the enemy has a reason to think we are vulnerable, it is seeing members of Congress like yourself claiming we are weak when we are not. Look up Leonard Matlovich. Purple Heart. Bronze Star. GAY#PrideMonth — Victor Ruiz -The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) June 1, 2022

Little early in the day, isn’t it? — langford 🇺🇦 (@pedenlangford93) June 1, 2022

I hope you can sleep it off, Ronny. Republicans need new writers. This sh*t is getting old.