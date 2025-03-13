MAGA Clown Larry Kudlow Lies About Social Security And Fraud

Fox Business host and former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow defended Elon Musk's assault on Social Security on Fox News by claiming there is massive fraud in the system.

That is a BIG lie.

Elon Musk has not shown any fraud to the greatest social safety net program in the history of this country. Yet, Kudlow pushed the already debunked lie that 150 year-olds were receiving benefits.

His electric chargers, they fired shots into one of the dealerships, they're demonstrating around it. It's absolutely nutty, absolutely crazy stuff. But meanwhile he's forging ahead. He told me he's going to go at least another year. He told me basically this entitlement problem, not the benefits from the big entitlements, but the fraud, like Social Security. People are 150 years old getting Social Security checks.

You've lost, Larry - when you made that bogus claim.

MAGAts just lie and lie and lie.

Elon Musk should be arrested for trying to enter disrupt and destroy Social Security. He already called it the biggest Ponzi scheme there ever was.

What's funny is that the MAGA cult are not Musk's customers for Tesla. For years Trump derided electric cars and batteries so it's bizarre seeing Trump make believe he's going to buy and drive a Tesla.

California is his biggest customer base and now the Golden State is turning on him.

Trump had no mandate to begin with, and certainly nobody voted Musk into office. Because of the kangaroo Supreme Court, Musk was able to electioneer his way and help Trump win by spending over 250 million dollars on Trump's campaign.

Protesting is an American away of life.

Suck on it, Larry.