Bernie Sanders Blasts Elon Musk Over His Social Security Lies

Senator Bernie Sanders ripped into Elon Musk for claiming Social Security is a Ponzi scheme.

The Vermont senator told Meet The Press that Musk's comments were outrageous and false since Social Security has been paying its responsibilities for 80 straight years.

WELKER: Well, let me ask you about Social Security and you you raise Elon Musk senator. So let me follow up with you on this very point because he's made some very pointed comments about Social Security. I referenced it earlier in the broadcast. This was to Joe Rogan. I'd like you to hear it and get your reaction on the other side.

MUSK: Social Security is the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time. Basically people are living way longer than expected and there are fewer babies being born. So you have more people who are retired and get that live for a long time and get retirement payments so the future obligation. So however bad the financial situation is right now for the federal government, It'll be much worse in the future.

WELKER: Senator, President Trump says he's not gonna touch Social Security. Elon Musk calls it a Ponzi scheme.

Do you agree?

SANDERS: Now I think when Musk's the wealthiest guy in the world just said is is totally outrageous. That's a hell of a Ponzi scheme when for the last 80 years. Social Security has paid out every nickel owed to every eligible American, quite a Ponzi scheme.