Ukraine Cripples Russia's Strategic Bomber Fleet

Ukraine's biggest military operation of the war so far, with 40 aircraft known to have been hit, including the A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3, a loss of planes worth in the billions.

I'm not sure what is more impressive, the destruction or the meticulous planning that went into the strikes on multiple airfields across Russia. Ukraine stated that the attack, codenamed "Spiderweb," had been planned for the past 18 months.

Source: Kyiv Post

An operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) using first-person-view (FPV) drones smuggled deep inside Russian and hidden inside trucks has hit 41 Russian heavy bombers at four airfields across the country, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on June 1. The operation — codenamed "Spider web" and a year-and-a-half in the planning — appears to have dealt a major blow to the aircraft Moscow uses to launch long-range missile attacks on Ukraine's cities. "The SBU first transported FPV drones to Russia, and later, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of mobile wooden cabins, already placed on trucks," the source said. "At the right moment, the roofs of the cabins were opened remotely, and the drones flew to hit Russian bombers." The source said one of the airfields hit was the Belaya air base in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast, more than 4,000 kilometers from Ukraine. Olenya air base in Russia's Murmansk Oblast, the Diaghilev airbase in Ryazan Oblast, Ivanovo airbase in Ivanovo Oblast were also targeted. "Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including the A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3," the source added. The full extent of the damage caused is not known, but video provided by the source shows what appears to be a row of heavy bomber aircraft on fire at one of the airbases.

I believe it was actually 41 bombers over four airbases some as far as 4500km away, not all at a single airbase.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has just struck over 40 aircraft at the Olenya airbase, including A-50s, Tu-95MS, and Tu-22 bombers. pic.twitter.com/RmcHZ6sJIg — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) June 1, 2025

I don't think it would be much of an exaggeration to call this one of the greatest special operations of all time. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 1, 2025

I mean, swarms of simple FPV drones coming out of parked trucks and wiping out strategic air bases from Russia's far north to east Siberia... it's a grand masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/XhhvCPKhqF — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 1, 2025

⚡️⚡️⚡️ SBU attacked 4 military airfields in Russia. Planes are currently burning at the Belaya, Diaghilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo airfields. pic.twitter.com/xSiqrOe3f4 — MAKS 25 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 1, 2025

This will be in textbooks.

Ukraine secretly delivered FPV drones and wooden mobile cabins into Russia. The drones were hidden under the roofs of the cabins, which were later mounted on trucks.



At the signal, the roofs opened remotely. Dozens of drones launched directly from the… pic.twitter.com/sJyG3WyYYI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 1, 2025