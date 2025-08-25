Russia's Foreign Minister Makes Trump Look Pathetic

It's is impossible to even begin to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if Russian dictator Putin doesn't even consider the President Zelenskyy the actual leader of his country.

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov expressed this view clearly on Meet The Press.

Fox News played excerpts from Lavrov's interview with Kirsten Welker.

LAVROV: There is no meeting planned. Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all. Zelensky said no to everything. He even said no to, as I said, to cancelling legislation prohibiting the Russian language. How can we meet with a person who is pretending to be a leader.

Why would Zelenskyy agree to a total surrender?

It's ridiculous that Trump would have a meeting on peace without Ukraine.

The Alaska Summit was never about peace. It was a dog and pony show to distract from the Epstein files. It was an event that showed Putin was the alpha to Trump's tired out, burnt orange dye job.

Russia continues to bomb Ukraine with drones and laugh at Trump as a puppet.

Lavrov: There is no meeting planned. Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy when the agenda would be ready for a summit. This agenda is not ready at all. How could we meet with the person who is pretending to be a leader? pic.twitter.com/KSaA07ammi — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2025