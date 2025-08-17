Trump Tells Ukraine To Surrender After Meeting With Putin

Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity the only way forward for Ukraine is to “make a deal” with Russia because their war criminal invaders are a war machine.

The Alaska summit is one of the most embarrassing summits in US history. It accomplished nothing except to empower Russia and validate claims that Trump is in awe of the Russian dictator.

All credible observers of the event have remarked that Vladimir Putin solidified his hold on Trump by refusing to agree to a cease-fire and cede any territory in his illegal war against Ukraine.

When asked by Hannity what Ukraine should do, Trump said they should surrender now because Russia is a very big power. Bizarrely, Trump then transitioned into breaking how we gave Ukraine Javelins in his first term and described them in detail.

Hannity: What would your advice, based on today, when you talk to Vladimir Zelensky, what's your advice? TRUMP: Make a deal. Hannity: Make the deal. TRUMP: Gotta make a deal, yeah. Look, Russia's a very big power. And they're not. They're great soldiers. They have great, but, you know, they also have the best equipment, you know, they had our equipment. And I gave them Javelins, if you remember, in my first term. In fact, there was a statement, I gave Javelins, you remember the statement, I gave Javelins and Obama gave, because it was Obama at that time, Obama gave them sheets. And that's true. I gave Javelins and a lot of tanks were knocked out because of the Javelins. The Javelins, incredible weapon, it's a tank, you know, you look at this big, powerful tank, it ends up being a ball of metal lying on the ground and burning, I'd never seen anything like it. We have the greatest military equipment in the world, but they did have courage in fighting. And, you know, they're fighting a big war machine, and we, I think, are close to a deal. But I won't, I don't like saying it, I always say, if I'm really close, I say 50-50, because so many things can happen. But I think President Putin would like to solve the problem, and it was a problem that should have never happened. This was a war, all of those families had lost somebody.

Hammering out an actual peace treaty between warring nations isn't like buying a golf course.

There was no problem between Ukraine and Russia except for Putin's vicious attack on his neighbor.

Trump's moronic claim that the war would never have happened if he had been re-elected is obviously false.

Instead, if Trump was in office, I believe he would have delayed help to Ukraine, hoping for a swift Russian victory for refusing to help him in the 2020 election.

Ukraine will never surrender all the land that Putin is demanding.

This tweet by Wall Street Journal chief foreign affairs correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov says it all.