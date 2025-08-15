Trump: Putin's New Drone Attacks In Ukraine Are For 'Negotiating'

Trump is an absurd person and should resign, but you know that.

The colossal sundowner told reporters on board Air Force One that he believes Putin's latest violent drone attacks in Ukraine were for "negotiating purposes' in anticipation of their Alaska summit meeting.

An aggressor doesn't continue to bomb the country they've invaded if they have any actual intention of securing an equitable peace deal days before negotiations.

Since Ukraine was not invited, the Alaska meeting is another photo op for Trump to attempt to distract the MAGA cult and the media away from his

cover-up of the Epstein files.

Q: We saw that Russia continued its violence into Ukraine last night, launching even more drones. What did you make of that? TRUMP: I think they're trying to negotiate. He's trying to set a stage. I mean, in his mind, that helps him make a better deal. It actually hurts him.

Trump does not condemn the violence and instead claims it's part of Putin's... genetic makeup?

TRUMP: Maybe it's just his fabric, his genes, his genetics. But he thinks that makes him, gives him strength in negotiating. I think it hurts him.

How does Putin's continued assault on Ukraine hurt him in these negotiations? They don't. Putin is free to do whatever he likes because he knows he's the alpha to Trump's doggy infatuation with him.

No matter what happens at this summit, if it even is a summit, Trump will claim victory and demand the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump will likely tell President Zelensky he must give up territory to Russia as part of the peace deal.

Ukraine will balk, and Trump will blame Zelensky and withdraw financial support to Ukraine.