Why Didn't Trump Tell Putin He Could End The War Now?

Instead, Trump rolls out the red carpet for the murderous war criminal
By John AmatoAugust 18, 2025

In response to President Zelensky and European leaders arriving in Washington for Tuesday's meeting, Donald Trump excoriated the Ukraine leader by claiming he could end the war now if he wants.

Trump's Truth Social post is telling Zelensky to surrender, now.

ts_zelenskly025-08-18-at-7-48-13-am

Trump never stops attacking his White House predecessors and takes the blame away from Russia's illegal attack and invasion of Ukraine and puts it on US leaders.

That's twisted.

It was smart of European leaders to accompany Zelensky, especially after Trump's pathetic Alaska Summit, (where he practically licked Putin's boots the entire time) so that Trump and eye liner a-hole JD Vance don't use the time to bully Ukrainian leader.

After rolling out the red carpet and hosting a meal dedicated to the Russian war criminal, during the Putin/Trump press conference, (that was nothing more than two speeches and an exit), Trump reiterated what a great friendship the two leaders have.

Nobody cares. Trump is enamored with the Russia autocrat.

Instead of telling Putin, HE could end the war right now, Trump hoped they would stop the killing of thousands people a week.

No threats, no cease fire talk, just thoughts and prayers. Trump will do his best to push Putin's narrative forward and get Ukraine to surrender.

Will Trump roll out the red carpet?

Me thinks not.

Discussion

