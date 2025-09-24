Trump Gives Putin Another Month Instead Of Two Weeks

During the Q&A after a meeting between Donald Trump and Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy, Trump was asked if he still trusted Vladimir Putin and he said, "I'll let you know in a month."

Trump also said NATO countries should shoot down Russian drones if they enter their airspace. This seems like a big departure for Trump. He usually said maybe Russia made a mistake flying in there.

However, what does giving Putin another month achieve?

How many extensions does the Russian murderer get?

Q: Mr. President, do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace? TRUMP: Yes, I do. Q: r. President, any update on your talk to President Putin? Do you still trust him? TRUMP: I'll let you know in about a month from now, okay?

Putin will not engage in serious peace talks so Trump will grant him another month, then two weeks, then a week, then another month because their talks have been positive.

This is a circle jerk. When will the press do its job?

Trump: I thought that was going to be the easiest one because of my relationship with Putin… unfortunately, that relationship didn’t mean anything pic.twitter.com/jrEwz3NjAj — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2025

Update: What is this all about?