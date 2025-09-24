Trump Gives Putin Another Month Instead Of Two Weeks

The ever-changing timeline from Trump to Russia is changing for the worse.
By John AmatoSeptember 24, 2025

During the Q&A after a meeting between Donald Trump and Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy, Trump was asked if he still trusted Vladimir Putin and he said, "I'll let you know in a month."

Trump also said NATO countries should shoot down Russian drones if they enter their airspace. This seems like a big departure for Trump. He usually said maybe Russia made a mistake flying in there.

However, what does giving Putin another month achieve?

How many extensions does the Russian murderer get?

Q: Mr. President, do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace?

TRUMP: Yes, I do.

Q: r. President, any update on your talk to President Putin? Do you still trust him?

TRUMP: I'll let you know in about a month from now, okay?

Putin will not engage in serious peace talks so Trump will grant him another month, then two weeks, then a week, then another month because their talks have been positive.

This is a circle jerk. When will the press do its job?

Update: What is this all about?

🤯🤯🤯 Trump:

I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.

MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 2025-09-23T19:00:07.294Z

