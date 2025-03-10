As Russia Bombs The Hell Out Of Ukraine, Trump Pretends Putin Wants Peace

Trump told the press he still believes President Putin wants peace even after Russia just launched a vicious bombing raid on Ukraine.

Trump also bragged that he finds it more difficult to deal with Ukraine. That's what one would say if they were a Russian asset.

Since Trump is negotiating for Russia, of course he finds them easier to deal with than Ukraine, who are fighting for their lives and sovereignty.

REPORTER On Russia, if I may. President Putin is bombing Ukraine. Do you still believe him when he tells you that he wants peace? Yeah, no, I believe him. TRUMP: I believe him. I think we're doing very well with Russia. But right now they're bombing the hell out of Ukraine. I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. And they don't have the cards. They don't have the cards. As you know, we're meeting in Saudi Arabia on sometime next week early. And we're talking. I find that in terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising because they have all the cards. I mean, and they're bombing the hell out of them right now. And I put a statement in a very strong statement. Can't do that. Can't do that. Mr. President. We're trying to help them. And Ukraine has to get on the ball and get a job done.

Trump threw out a meaningless statement on Truth Social against the bombing raid which is supposed to make us believe he's being tough on Russia.

Putin can "do that" (bomb Ukraine) and will "do that."

Trump has no desire to stop Putin until he achieves his goals. Any fool can see that.