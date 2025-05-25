Insurrectionists have to stick together, apparently.

Two of the more violent J6 insurrectionists, who had just recently been pardoned and released by the Orange Shitgibbon, somehow got a special invitation to tour the White House. One of the terrorists was Shane Jenkins, who took the opportunity to film a short video while standing behind the lectern in the press briefing room:

"Thank you so much President Trump, if you're seeing this, we appreciate you setting us free," said Shane Jenkins, in a video he posted on social media. Jenkins, who had a criminal record before Jan. 6, was sentenced to seven years in prison for assaulting police protecting the Capitol and using a metal tomahawk to try to smash a window. The day after the attack, Jenkins wrote in a text message, "I have murder in my heart and my head."

The other one was Dominic Box:

"Never would have thought in only a few short months I would be going from the big house to the White House," said another pardoned Jan. 6 defendant, Dominic Box, who also recorded a video from the briefing room. Box was convicted of felony civil disorder and nonviolent misdemeanor charges related to the Capitol breach. He had not yet been sentenced when Trump returned to office and issued mass clemency to all Jan. 6 defendants, including the most violent offenders. Separately, in 2023, Box was arrested in Florida on a DUI charge. According to the police report, while in the back of the squad car, Box used "various racial slurs," including the n-word. In a message to NPR, Box said , "I am not racist," and noted that he did not use "the hard r" when he said the n-word.

The one thing everyone wants to know is unknown. Neither the White House nor either terrorist were forthcoming with whom invited the miscreants. I wonder if they are so proud of their treason, why they are being so secretive about it. Could it be that despite all their bluff, they are actually scared of the people? I sure as hell hopse so.