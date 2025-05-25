Florida Rep Uses Dayton, Ohio In Profile Pic

Dayton...Daytona Beach...whatever. It's not like Fine even lives in his congressional district anyway.

Fine also went on Fox & Friends this week and called for Gaza to be nuked. Florida's 6th district has a real winner on their hands with their new congressman, from wherever he's from.

Source: Mediaite

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) drew mockery after it was discovered that the photo he was using on a social media profile did not represent his coastal Florida congressional district, but Dayton, Ohio — a landlocked city about 900 miles away.

...

On Wednesday, reporter and VP of operations for Florida Politics Phil Ammann tweeted a screenshot of Fine’s account on X, formerly Twitter. “Not the most critical issue out there, I admit,” Ammann quipped. “But why does [Fine] have an image of Dayton, Ohio as his profile header?” Fine drew criticism during the campaign for not living in the district, and the selection of this photo suggests an embarrassing lack of knowledge of Florida’s sixth congressional district.

...

Fine did end up switching the photo with one that said “Congressman Randy Fine: 6th District of Florida” on an overhead view of the beach, as Ammann noted with evident joy.