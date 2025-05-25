Florida Rep Uses Dayton, Ohio In Profile Pic

Rep. Randy Fine embarrassed his district in eastern Florida by using a stock image of the Ohio city for his Twitter profile.
Florida Rep Uses Dayton, Ohio In Profile Pic
By Ed ScarceMay 25, 2025

Dayton...Daytona Beach...whatever. It's not like Fine even lives in his congressional district anyway.

Fine also went on Fox & Friends this week and called for Gaza to be nuked. Florida's 6th district has a real winner on their hands with their new congressman, from wherever he's from.

Source: Mediaite

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) drew mockery after it was discovered that the photo he was using on a social media profile did not represent his coastal Florida congressional district, but Dayton, Ohio — a landlocked city about 900 miles away.
...
On Wednesday, reporter and VP of operations for Florida Politics Phil Ammann tweeted a screenshot of Fine’s account on X, formerly Twitter.

“Not the most critical issue out there, I admit,” Ammann quipped. “But why does [Fine] have an image of Dayton, Ohio as his profile header?”

Fine drew criticism during the campaign for not living in the district, and the selection of this photo suggests an embarrassing lack of knowledge of Florida’s sixth congressional district.
...
Fine did end up switching the photo with one that said “Congressman Randy Fine: 6th District of Florida” on an overhead view of the beach, as Ammann noted with evident joy.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon