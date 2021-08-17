Politics
Ohio House Rep Protests Vaccine Mandates Outside Hospital

Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, joined hundreds of others, saying “If those people are in the hospital, and they chose not to be vaccinated, I support them.”
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Creech, from what I gather by Google, is diehard MAGA so it probably shouldn't surprise anyone to see a state Rep protesting against the common-sense health measures of seeing all their employees, nurses and doctors vaccinated. Creech says he's not anti-vaccine, he's just not going to put poison into his body.

Source: Ohio Capital Journal

An Ohio House representative joined a protest last week outside a Miamisburg hospital that announced a requirement that caregivers receive vaccination against COVID-19.

Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, said he joined the demonstration because vaccines should be a matter of personal choice, and it’s not an employer’s place to require them.

In an interview, he denied any description of himself as anti-vaccine. However, he falsely claimed there’s no evidence COVID-19 vaccines will save lives; said he’s “100 percent” certain that COVID-19 deaths are overcounted; and said he’s not putting any vaccine “poison” in his body.

A Cleveland Clinic study found 99% of patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 were unvaccinated — a finding that has proven consistent in statewide and federal data. Creech wasn’t swayed.

“If those people are in the hospital, and they chose not to be vaccinated, I support them,” he said. “It’s personal choice, it really comes down to their choice. Maybe they feared the vaccine more than they do getting deathly sick from the virus.”

Well isn't that special.

The protest was a large one as well. via WHIO

MIAMISBURG — Hundreds of protestors gathered in front of Kettering Health’s Miamisburg headquarters, and later outside Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton Wednesday in response to the health care networks’ announcement of mandatory COVID-19 for employees.

The first protest at Kettering Health’s facility had an estimated 500 people gathered outside the network’s headquarters on Prestige Plaza in Miamisburg Wednesday morning. Protestors continued their demonstration and also moved along state Route 741 near the Dayton Mall, according to our crew on the scene.

By Wednesday afternoon, a second protest had formed at Stewart and Main streets in Dayton, just blocks away from Miami Valley Hospital.

The protests worked. Kettering relaxed its rules a few days later, giving its workers until December to get vaccinated instead of October. And if you already had COVID and have a positive antibody test you aren't required to get the vaccine.

KETTERING — Kettering Health announced Friday evening it has made changes to its vaccine mandate policy, including moving the requirement date back and a new exemption.

The organization says they have updated their policy to allow more time for staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by pushing the deadline to receive the final dose to December 1.

Kettering Health also said in a message to employees that a positive antibody test allows for employees to be exempted from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

All of which is a disappointing response. Kettering Health is a nonprofit, made up of 13 hospitals in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas. In all, 12,000 employees and 2100 physicians.

Also noteworthy, The Proud Boys appearance. "In a Facebook livestream of the Kettering protest, a woman can be heard noting that the Proud Boys were in attendance." When asked, Creech said he has never heard of them. “I have no idea what you’re talking about,” he said. “I’ve never heard of the Proud Boys. I haven’t watched the news since Jan. 6, and I’m not going to.”

That, folks, is what they call in poker a "tell." So is that he's not anti-vaccine, he's just not going to put poison into his body.

