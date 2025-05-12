Sen. Gallego Warns Dems To Make Room For Sen. Fetterman

He warned that Republicans are trying to pull him to the GOP.
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By Susie MadrakMay 12, 2025

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Republicans are trying to pull John Fetterman to the right and urged Democrats to keep the Pennsylvania senator in their corner as he comes under scrutiny over his health and changing positions. Via Politico:

“There needs to be space for Fetterman and for other senators in our caucus,” he said in an interview Saturday. “He still is a senator that fights for working-class people. We may not be 100 percent in agreement a lot of times in a lot of areas, but we don't have to be.”

While some Democrats have distanced themselves from Fetterman, top Republicans have rallied around him in the wake of news reports that his current and former staffers are concerned about his mental and physical health. Several GOP senators, including Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), have come to Fetterman’s defense on social media.

[...] Asked if Republicans are trying to tug Fetterman to the GOP, Gallego said “of course.”

“In the Marines, we call these fuck-fuck games,” said Gallego, who traveled to Pennsylvania Saturday for a town hall.

