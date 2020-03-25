Rep. Ruben Gallego: Trump Talks Out Of His Ass When It Comes To The Coronavirus

Many of us don't trust a word that comes out of Trump. But 90% of Republicans do. And a disappointing 53% approve of the shitshow that is the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Mediaite



Arizona Democratic Congressman and Iraq War veteran Ruben Gallego told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump “just talks out of his ass” about the coronavirus pandemic, and that “it’s very dangerous” to.

On Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah talked with Gallego about Trump’s latest decision to reopen the economy on Easter without the approval of the experts on his task force, and asked “How can this guy be believable to anyone?”

“I mean, he can’t, he just talks out of his ass,” Gallego said. “He just hopes that things land in the right way, like everything has for him in the past.”

...

“I don’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth. I’d rather hear it from Fauci or some other governmental official,” Gallego said. “It’s sad that the word of the President of the United States cannot be trusted.”