Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Rep. Ruben Gallego: Trump Talks Out Of His Ass When It Comes To The Coronavirus

Like many of us, the Arizona congressman doesn't believe a word Trump says.
By Ed Scarce

Many of us don't trust a word that comes out of Trump. But 90% of Republicans do. And a disappointing 53% approve of the shitshow that is the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Mediaite

Arizona Democratic Congressman and Iraq War veteran Ruben Gallego told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump “just talks out of his ass” about the coronavirus pandemic, and that “it’s very dangerous” to.

On Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah talked with Gallego about Trump’s latest decision to reopen the economy on Easter without the approval of the experts on his task force, and asked “How can this guy be believable to anyone?”

“I mean, he can’t, he just talks out of his ass,” Gallego said. “He just hopes that things land in the right way, like everything has for him in the past.”
...
“I don’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth. I’d rather hear it from Fauci or some other governmental official,” Gallego said. “It’s sad that the word of the President of the United States cannot be trusted.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.