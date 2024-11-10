Bye-Bye, Loser Kari Lake; Welcome Senator-Elect Ruben Gallego

Incendiary election denier Kari Lake lost again, and we'll take that good news even though the race was close -- it shouldn't have been. Lake has called for the imprisonment of those who accepted the orange aberration's defeat in 2020, and now she lost to Ruben Galleo, who isn't an asshole.

We'll take the good news: Gallego will be Arizona's next Senator, and Lake will be unemployed unless Trump makes her head of the CIA. That last part made me throw up in my mouth a little bit. I'm sure I'll be doing that a lot during the next four years.

ABC15 reports:

Ruben Gallego's top priorities include reproductive rights and providing access to abortion procedures. He supports ending the filibuster, in part to codify Roe v. Wade. He supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, and increasing taxes on billionaires and corporations to "pay their fair share." On immigration, Gallego said he supports a secure border, and according to his campaign website, "consistently" voted for funding to increase the number of border patrol agents. Gallego also supported the Bipartisan Border Bill that failed in Congress in early 2024. Gallego first announced he would be jumping into the Senate race in January 2023, saying he would challenge Independent Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema later announced her retirement, leading to the race between Gallego and Lake.

Bye-bye, Kari. I've noticed she hasn't been couch-surfing at Mar-a-Lago for a while. It's been nice writing about her losses, but I'd prefer to cover Gallego, who has actual work to do. She can contest the election, but it will be the same one Donald won. Yes, he won Arizona, but we'll always have Lake's MAGA tears to drink.