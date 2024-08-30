Kari Lake Down A Whopping 15 Pts In Fox News Poll

On Sunday, Lake dismissed "absurd partisan polls" showing her losing to Gallego while touting her own unspecified "internal polling" as evidence that she is ahead.
Pretty amusing stuff, considering on Sunday in an interview with NewsNation's Chris Stirewalt, Kari Lake dismissed "absurd partisan polls" that had her behind. Well. according to Fox News (which uses decent pollsters) she's not just behind, she's getting thumped.

If it is, as Kari Lake says, still a horserace, she's come up lame. Very lame.

Source: Newsweek

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake is being crushed by her Democratic opponent in Arizona, according to the results of a new poll.

A Fox News poll released on Wednesday finds Congressman Ruben Gallego leading Lake by 15 points in November's contest to replace independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who is not seeking reelection.

The poll, which was the second to show the Republican with a double-digit deficit this month, indicates that 56 percent of Arizona voters prefer Gallego over Lake, who was supported by 41 percent. Just 1 percent of voters were undecided, while the other 2 percent said they would vote for another candidate or would not vote.

In the same poll, former President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris by just 1 point. The result suggests that Lake, a staunch supporter of Trump and his false "stolen" election claims, is far less popular in her home state than the ex-president.

The Fox News poll was jointly conducted by two different polling firms, one aligned with Republicans and the other with Democrats. The survey sampled 1,014 registered Arizona voters from August 23 to August 26 over the phone, by text message and online. It has a 3 percent margin of error.

Get off the stage, indeed.

