My Pillow's Mike Lindell Sells Sheets On The White House Lawn

Supposedly bankrupt and unable to pay his legal bills, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell hocked his products on the White House lawn on, May 1st, National Prayer Day and also May Day.

How disgusting. Trump usually is the one cashing in on the White House, but every now and then he throws his cult members a bone.

Lindell joined MAGA creep Steve Bannon to post his sale codes.

LINDELL: I know it's the National Day of Prayer.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. But they, yeah, I don't know what we're all doing, but we had, you know, we have the National Day of Prayer, and they, I don't know if we're participating.

There's not too many people. There's probably maybe 40, 40, perhaps more pastors, and I was invited, and I'm very honored to be invited, and so it's gonna be very exciting, but I wanted to get on here, too, and tell everybody I missed the last couple days, Steve.

I wanted to tell everyone about the sheets before I'm not gonna be able to get on for the hit, you guys, on these sheets.

And I'm running out, so I wanted to get on here and tell you all.



They are running out, so probably the last day of the $25, any size, any color for you guys. Promo code War Room.

And there it is, and wherever.

And I normally, I wouldn't put that in there, but I'll tell you, they keep attacking my pillow, everybody, and they keep attacking my employees, and you guys have made it possible to keep it going so I can be here in Washington trying to help our country.

And so go to the MyPillow website. Just click on Steve.

Go to the closeout sale. Get those sheets, any size, any color, $25, and all the other stuff, the MyCrosses.

And you guys, everybody get involved and pray on this National Day of Prayer, and pray for our country, and pray that these next four years are not in vain, Steve, that this could be, we're living in the greatest times to be alive, everybody.

We're all part of this great victory that our country's having, and is gonna have, and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

BANNON: Mike, that's fantastic.

Mike, that's one of the most beautiful shots I've seen of the White House, just the angle of the camera.