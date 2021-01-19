Activism
Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's Drop 'My Pillow'

Mike Lindell's seditionist comments not going over well with major retailers.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Since Lindell made the comments last night, Wayfair and H.E.B. have also dropped MyPillow. Lindell blamed the campaign by Sleeping Giants, as well as "communism", the "deep state", and the lawsuit threat by Dominion Voting Systems for Lindell's defamatory comments.

All in all, not a great week for MAGA's Mike Lindell.

Sweet.

Source: WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said in an interview Saturday that Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s are among the retailers that will stop selling his products due to his continued support of conspiracy theories related to President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Lindell, whose company is based in Chaska, made the announcement while talking with conservative commentator Brian Glenn on the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell said. “These [companies], they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.'”

Dominion Voting Systems also announced Monday that the company is threatening to sue Lindell for slander. Dominion sent legal letters to Lindell over his false and conspiratorial claims about the machines being “rigged” or influencing the results of the U.S. Presidential election.

Lindell also getting hammered on late night comedy shows every night probably hasn't helped.

