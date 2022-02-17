My Pillow' Mike Lindell Not Allowed Into Canada

Trump stooge and QAnon nut Mike Lindell was turned away at the US-Canadian border for trying to bring thousands of his "pillows" into Canada to give to the truckers protesting vaccine mandates.

The National Post reports, "My Pillow CEO and staunch Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell, as well as a truck full of “10,000 pillows,” were denied entry into Canada Tuesday evening while trying to join Ottawa Freedom Convoy protesters."

Sources have stated that Lindell was not allowed in because he wasn't fully vaccinated, of course, and did not have a negative PCR test in hand -- obviously.

I imagine the good people of Canada breathed a sigh of relief not to have that freak allowed into their country to cause more havoc. Lindell's fantasies extended to "violating Canadian airspace."

After getting his Tuesday shipment of pillows denied entry into Canada for truckers, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he now intends to airdrop the pillows via helicopter into the country utilizing "little parachutes." https://t.co/6D1P7oA9xT — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 17, 2022

Eventually, the pillow truck was allowed to cross.

Lindell uses insane conspiracy theories to sell his pillows and sheets to the MAGA cult. It appears they lap it up in droves.

RSBN, a right-wing network was not allowed into Canada to film the pillows entering the country.